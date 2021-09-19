Learn how to print and mat photos with the Sparta Camera Club

Have you ever wondered how to get a great print from your photos or how to mat the photo that you love?

The Sparta Camera Club will hold a printing and matting workshop at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Sparta Ambulance Building, located at 14 Sparta Avenue.

Virginia Kolstad, the president of the club and master photographer, will lead the workshop. It will prepare photographers for the return of the club’s annual photo exhibit “Expo XXXVI.”

Entries for the exhibit may be dropped off until Saturday, Oct. 23, at Sparta Camera and Video and Helricks in Dover, N.J. The exhibit will be held at the Sparta Ambulance Building on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, and is open to everyone.

Visitors are allowed to attend one meeting for free before being required to join. For more information about the club and expo, visit spartacameraclub.org or email info@spartacameraclub.org.