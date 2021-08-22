x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Judges announce photography contest winners

Photography. Eight were selected among 352 photographs entered into the contest.

Wantage /
| 22 Aug 2021 | 06:45
    Christy Graham of Sparta, Most Creative Photo
    Christy Graham of Sparta, Most Creative Photo
    Trista Hough of Wantage, Student Sussex County Award
    Trista Hough of Wantage, Student Sussex County Award
    Mike Tracy of Newton, Adolph Fassbender Award
    Mike Tracy of Newton, Adolph Fassbender Award
    Joy Schmitz of Sparta, Best in Show Masters
    Joy Schmitz of Sparta, Best in Show Masters
    Frank Urbaniak of Sussex, Best in Show Amateur
    Frank Urbaniak of Sussex, Best in Show Amateur
    Donald May of Hamburg, Sussex County Award
    Donald May of Hamburg, Sussex County Award
    Tommy Salvia of Frankford, Most Creative Student Award
    Tommy Salvia of Frankford, Most Creative Student Award
    Adelynn Salvia of Frankford, Charles Current Award
    Adelynn Salvia of Frankford, Charles Current Award

Photography judges from the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs awarded ribbons to best in category at the recent Sussex County Farm and Horse Show/New Jersey State Fair, and selected eight for special awards.

Mary Fettes, David Unger, and Rick Kent spent four hours judging 352 entries. The photographs were exhibited in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The winners in the special categories were:

Frank Urbaniak of Sussex, Best in Show Amateur

Mike Tracy of Newton, Adolph Fassbender Award

Christy Graham of Sparta, Most Creative Photo

Joy Schmitz of Sparta, Best in Show Masters

Donald May of Hamburg, Sussex County Award

Student winners in the special categories were:

Tommy Salvia of Frankford, Most Creative Student Award

Trista Hough of Wantage, Student Sussex County Award

Adelynn Salvia of Frankford, Charles Current Award