Judges announce photography contest winners

Photography judges from the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs awarded ribbons to best in category at the recent Sussex County Farm and Horse Show/New Jersey State Fair, and selected eight for special awards.

Mary Fettes, David Unger, and Rick Kent spent four hours judging 352 entries. The photographs were exhibited in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The winners in the special categories were:

● Frank Urbaniak of Sussex, Best in Show Amateur

● Mike Tracy of Newton, Adolph Fassbender Award

● Christy Graham of Sparta, Most Creative Photo

● Joy Schmitz of Sparta, Best in Show Masters

● Donald May of Hamburg, Sussex County Award

Student winners in the special categories were:

● Tommy Salvia of Frankford, Most Creative Student Award

● Trista Hough of Wantage, Student Sussex County Award

● Adelynn Salvia of Frankford, Charles Current Award