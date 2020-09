Dingmans Ferry. Dine on local, seasonal produce at the annual Harvest Dinner at the Pocono Environmental Education Center, to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The center is located at 538 Emery Road (off Route 209) in Dingmans Ferry. The cost is $25 per person. For more information or to make a reservation call 570-828-2319, email peec@peec.org, or visit peec.org.