Have a ‘Cozy Catskills Christmas’ at the newly reopened Tusten Theatre

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) is reopening the Tusten Theatre in time for celebrating the winter holidays. Glam up or cozy down while listening to your favorite Christmas classics, from Bing Crosby and Vince Guaraldi, to Elvis and The Grinch.

At the end of the long, cold road of these past two years is the DVAA’s presentation “Cozy Catskills Christmas” by Ladybug Barn Entertainers on Dec. 18 and 19.

Camellia and Odetta Hartman of the Ladybug Barn will lead a full band featuring special guests at this holiday extravaganza celebrating love, light, and the gift of gathering in song.

The Ladybug Barn Entertainers are a blooming artist collective based in Cochecton Center, N.Y. Led by sisters Odetta and Camellia Hartman, it hosts musicians, crafters, writers, dancers, and more in exploring modes of collaborative creation and performance.

With a colorful musical upbringing that spanned classical violin to bluegrass, punk, and soul, the Hartman Sisters aim to create opportunities to experiment with style and form by expanding and strengthening community through art.

The activities of the DVAA are made possible in part by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Health and safety requirements

Covid-19 safety guidelines will be in effect for attendees and staff. Proof of a complete Covid-19 vaccination must be provided. Facial masks must be worn at all times indoors.

Social distancing should be maintained at all times from others outside your own party. Seating and other accommodations will be arranged to minimize close contact. The theater will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Anyone feeling ill in any way, for any reason, must not attend the performance. Anyone who is obviously ill will be asked to leave.