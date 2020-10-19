Halloween happenings around the area

Haunted Wild West Fest

Wild West City at 50 Lackawanna Drive in Byram Township, N.J., has turned into a ghost town. Haunted Wild West Fest will run weekends through Oct. 31, with all-ages activities during the daytime and PG-13 scares at night.

During the day on Saturdays and Sundays, shows along the main street take a haunting turn. Expect appearances from the headless horseman and dance along to the Zombie Can-Can, and more. A children’s costume contest will also be held daily.

The main street and all its buildings will be decked out for Halloween and a special spooky cocktail will be offered by the Golden Nugget Saloon for those 21 and over. Madame Jane (of Hope) will be doing Tarot Card readings for those who dare.

When the sun goes down, the fear goes up. On Friday and Saturday nights, take a haunted walking tour on the outskirts of town and hear all about the Curse of Crazy Egan’s Goldmine and the Golden Skull, then take a train ride deep into the badlands. Evening activities are best suited for teens and adults.

When and how much: 12-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31, and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30. Tickets are $16 for children 2-12 and $18 for those 13 and older during the day. At night, it’s $12 per person. Visitwildwestcity.com.

Trunk or Treat, Newton

Thee Town of Newton, N.J., is holding a Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 31. Oct 31. A costume contest will be judged by age category, with prizes for all winners. There will also be prizes for the best-decorated trunks.

Parade participants will begin lining up at 2:45 p.m. at Union Place, and will end up at Trinity Street Central Plaza parking lot.

To pre-register for Trick or Trunk or for the costume contest, or for more information, email marketing@newtontownhall.com

The event is sponsored by the Newton Fire Department.

Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt at the Farm

Tranquility Farms at 47 Decker Rown Road in Andover, N.J., is hosting its Trick or Treat Scavenger Hunt at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Highlights include hayrides, cow train, bounce pillow, corn maze, and pumpkin launchers.

All children in costume will be given a list of scavenger hunt trick-or-treating clues, which will lead you to different trick-or-treating stations around the farm where staff will hand out treats. Masks must be worn in addition to costumes when trick-or-treating at each station. Walk-ins are welcome.

Haunted Mine

More than 77 deaths were recorded in the Sterling Hill Mine during a 90-year period. Since then, claims of paranormal activity — shadowy figures, whispers, voices, footsteps, faces in the windows of buildings and more — have persisted both in the tunnels within the mine itself and in several of the adjacent buildings.

A Haunted Mine Event with Daryl Marston from Ghost Hunters will be held at the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg, N.J., from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The event is hosted by New Jersey Paranormal.

A meet and greet precedes an investigation of the mine as well as two additional buildings that the miners used. Marston will use both old and new methods of spirit communication to try to reach whoever is haunting the Sterling Hill Mining Museum.

Tickets are limited and cost $100 per person. For more information email newjerseyparanormal@yahoo.com.

Scarecrows on display

Stroll this year’s scarecrow entries in the quaint town of Branchville, N.J. Its scarecrow contest was the idea of contest organizers Jeanne and Brad Heinke, who discovered a similar contest on a visit to Massachusetts. It is Branchville’s fifth annual contest, and the clever creativity of residents and the town’s business owners shines brightly throughout.

Haunted museum tour

The Columns Museum in Milford, Pa., is chock full of history, and much of it is rather macabre. From dead birds and morbid stories of murder, to blood-stained artifacts and pesky entities possibly residing within the museum – the stories are borderline creepy.

On the last two Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays of this month, the museum director will host two tours each night, sharing tales of murder, decapitation, and blood and guts with guests. All true! (Kinda.)

Reservations are required and the cost is $15 per person. Each tour will be limited to six people and masks must be worn.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call 570-296-8126 or email pikemuse@ptd.net.

Trunk or Treat, Milford

Milford, Pa.’s first-ever Trunk or Treat will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Pike County Court House parking lot. Milford businesses, shops and organizations are decking out their car trunks with spooky Halloween decorations and passing out candy to children and families. This fun will be a safe, socially distanced family event.

Many community volunteers will be on hand to make sure that there is social distancing and safe candy distribution. Participants will be wearing masks too.

Registration is not necessary. Just come to Gooseberry Alley at High Street in Milford, Pa., and volunteers will guide families through the Trunk or Treat in small, safe groups.

Candy donations, enough for 50 kids, may be dropped off at either Turano Insurance at 404 West Harford Street or Harrington House at 208 West Harford Street, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. beginning Oct. 19. When Milfordians drop off candy, they will be given a poster for their homes that directs trick-or-treaters to Trunk or Treat. For more information call the Milford Borough Office at 570-296-7140 or visit MilfordBoro.org. The event is sponsored by the Milford Borough Council and Milford Presents.

‘People and Pets in Need’

The Dingman Township Parks & Recreation Commission will hold a pop-up park event, “People and Pets in Need,” on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Dingman Township Park, located at 679 Log Tavern Road in Pike County, Pa.

“Members of the commission want to address the needs of the community during the recent lock-down and restrictions,” said Virginia Shamlian, township event coordinator. “People tell me that their pets have been a great source of comfort and companionship.”

Pet adoption by the Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deer Park will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. In addition, the public can donate items for pets and for people at a local county food bank. Holy Trinity Food Pantry will collect non-perishable food and cleaning products.

Children can participate in a costume parade that will follow social distancing guidelines at 3 p.m. The public is encouraged to pack picnic food and to bring sweaters, blankets, and lawn chairs for a family-friendly movie at dusk.

All attendees should follow COVID-19 guidelines and abide by state laws. Masks are to be worn by all over age two and whenever social distancing is not possible.

For more information about participating, call the township at 570-296-8455, go to dingmantownship.org or email recbd@ptd.net.