Guess who’s coming to the Milford Theater on Feb. 6

If you combine a screening of Sidney Poitier’s “To Sir with Love” during Black History Month with an introduction and discussion by local film historian John DiLeo, you will have a superlative evening of tribute at the newly renovated Milford Theater on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m.

“Sidney Poitier was one of the greatest actors of all time,” said Milford Theater’s artistic director, Beth O’Neil. Poitier died on Jan. 6 at the age of 94. “We are thrilled to pay tribute to him showing one of his greatest performances as it should be seen – on the big screen. John DiLeo will no doubt be able to educate us all on some of the most brilliant parts of Mr. Poitier’s Illustrious career.”

DiLeo said Poitier’s work is within the period of his expertise. “I’ve seen all his major work, and I’m very aware of this work,”he said.

People throw around words like “icon” and “legend,” DiLeo said, but it’s hard to overestimate the impact of Poitier’s life and legacy.

He was the first African American man to have been nominated for an Oscar, for in “The Defiant Ones” in 1958. Five years later he won an Oscar for “Lilies of the Field.”

“He was remarkable for not only gaining respect and acclaim for his work at a time when opportunities were really not being flung at black actors, but he went even further, and became a ‘real Hollywood’ movie star,” DiLeo said.

Poitier was extremely active in the civil rights movement of the ‘60s and was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama for his artistic and humanitarian achievements. Early in his career, Poitier made a conscious decision to reject roles that weren’t consistent with his values or that reflected badly upon his race. He kept to that promise all his life, even turning down some roles as necessary. And he paved the way for other black actors.

‘You thought you knew’

DiLeo will focus on the golden age of Poitier’s film and fame. Poitier defied the odds once again and blazed a trail for Black actors to come after him.

DiLeo says 1967 is like a time capsule: in a one 12-month period, Poitier made “To Sir With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” (which won an Oscar for best picture), and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

When asked why he chose “To Sir with Love“ for this tribute, DiLeo said, “I think people have fond memories of this one, and ultimately it’s a feel good movie. I don’t really like to show downers during winter.”

DiLeo has been a film historian and local staple of intelligent comments and critiques of hundreds of films. He has lived in Milford for 22 years and has been sharing his tremendous passion for film with the local community and beyond. Born into what he admits is a “film obsessed household (they watched all kinds of films from the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s), his passion became his hobby.

Eventually, he was lucky enough to be able to make it his career. DiLeo’s first book, “And You Thought You Knew Classic Movies,” was published in 1999 by St. Martin’s Press. The renown New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael called it the “smartest movie quiz book I’ve ever seen.”

In the interim, DiLeo has been appearing at the Black Bear Film Festival and also the Milford Theater. He is currently hosting an ongoing Hitchcock series at the theater in the Sunday afternoon slot (please see sidebar).

DiLeo’s seventh book (and his first hardcover) will be published on Feb. 22. It’s called “There Are No Small Parts: 100 Outstanding Film Performances with Screen Times of 10 Minutes or Less.”

Asked what was the best compliment he ever got, he said: “I always trust John, and he never disappoints me.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Pauline Kael’s name.