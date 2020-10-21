Grey Towers ends public programs for the season on Oct. 31

Public programs at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford will conclude for the season on Saturday, Oct. 31.

For the remainder of this year, all special events that historically drew large crowds or could not be moved outdoors, including the traditional seasonal dramatic readings of Edgar Allan Poe and Charles Dickens and holiday tours of the mansion, have been postponed to 2021.

“We appreciate the patience of our visitors and the community as we all work through this unprecedented situation together,” said Bill Dauer, director of Grey Towers. “And while some were disappointed that they could not see the interior of the mansion or that we had to cancel or postpone some of our favorite events, the feedback and response was overwhelmingly supportive and grateful for what we could provide throughout the season.”

Pedestrians may continue to visit the grounds year-round from sun-up to sundown. However, all outdoor landscape features will be closed and winterized, and walkways and trails may not be cleared of ice and snow. Vehicles may enter the site during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Forest Service staff was able to provide various public programs and services by moving all offerings outside into Grey Towers’ gardens. Since June, thousands of visitors have enjoyed the landscape, trails, visitor films, a unique exhibit and the opportunity to appreciate social-distanced outdoor reflective and relaxation time. No fees were charged.

In addition to an introduction to the gardens, visitors enjoyed films and a special exhibit dedicated to Cornelia Pinchot’s efforts in support of the suffrage movement. Information for self-guided experiences in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, the Forest Discovery Trail and Grey Towers Tree Trail was popular. Visitors were encouraged to visit the town and enjoy the Pinchots of Milford walking tour. A children’s scavenger hunt was designed for young visitors.

For more information visit fs.usda.gov/greytowers or greytowers.org; or call 570-296-9630.