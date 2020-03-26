Greg Howe coming to Newton

In addition to his popular solo career, Greg Howe has also made a name for himself as a stellar sideman and session musician with artists like Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Enrique Iglesias, and many more.

His TV appearances include The Grammy's, American Music Awards, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Billboard Awards, Teen Choice Awards, just to name a few.

In December 2019, Guitar World Magazine ranked Greg Howe's album 'Wheelhouse' #6 in the 'Top 20 best guitar albums of the decade'. 'Wheelhouse' marks a highly anticipated return to Greg's solo instrumental work. It features Greg Howe at his best along with an appearance from guitar legend Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs, Mr. Big) and legendary keyboardist Ronnie Foster (Stevie Wonder, George Benson).

Coming off of his successful album release, Greg Howe has embarked on his worldwide tour dubbed "Greg Howe 2020"; featuring two additional and equally talented musicians that complete the unique Greg Howe sound that pulls from rock, funk, blues and jazz traditions while exploring the boundaries of what's possible on a six-string.

Joining Greg Howe on his 2020 tour is bass player Stu Hamm who has previously played with Steve Vai and Joe Santriani, along with famed drummer, Joel Taylor who performs with Al DiMeola and Allan Holdsworth. This all-star lineup is guaranteed to make every rock fan happy.