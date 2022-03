Vernon. Glen Meadow Middle School presents “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2. The musical comedy is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schultz. The book, music, and lyrics are by Clark Gesner. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and will be available at the door. Glen Meadow Middle School is located at 7 Sammis Road, Vernon Township. (Cast photo provided)