Gingerbread houses delight the judges

The Jefferson Arts Committee (JAC) thanks all those who participated in its first virtual Gingerbread House Contest.

For many years, the contest was held each year in conjunction with the JAC’s annual Christmas in the Village event and the creations were on display at the Milton United Methodist Church. To continue the tradition during the Covid pandemic, the event was made virtual, with photographs of the entries submitted for judging.

The 22 entries received were created using either homemade gingerbread or created from a store-bought kit. Judging was based on use of different edible materials, creativity, originality, and following the “Home for Christmas” theme.

The results are as follows:

4-to-5-year olds:

● 1st place homemade Dahlia Williams

● 1st place kit Vinny Hecker

● 2nd place kit Nathan Bassin

● 3rd place kit Collin Lyons

6-to-8 year olds:

● 1st place homemade Daniella Williams

● 1st place homemade Sebastian Sullivan

● 1st place kit Cliodhna Smith

● 2nd place kit Joey Hecker

● 3rd place kit Andras Varga-Joo

● Honorable mention Abigail McCormick

● Honorable mention Braydon Ridner

● Honorable mention David Varga-Joo

9-to-12 year olds:

● 1st place kit Anastasia Nakev

● 2nd place kit James & Zachary Hatley

● 2nd place kit Timothy Nakev

● 3rd place kit Ava Papageorge

● 3rd place kit Matthew Wettstein

13-to-16 year olds:

● 1st place kit Cailey Anne McMahon

17 year olds to adults:

● 1st place homemade Jessica Williams

● 1st place kit Shaelynn Coppol

● 2nd place kit Joyce Barton & Family

● 3rd place kit Ottilia Varga-Joo

Each first-, second-, and third-place participant will receive a medal, and honorable mention participants will receive a ribbon. A photograph every entry will be displayed in the Jefferson Township Public Library for visitors to admire and perhaps inspire for future gingerbread house contests.

The Jefferson Arts Committee hopes to bring the full traditional Christmas in the Village celebration back to The Village of Milton in 2021 in partnership with the Jefferson Township Historical Society, Jefferson Township Fire Company No. 1, Milton United Methodist Church, St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, the Jefferson Township school district’s choruses and bands, the Jefferson Township Community Concert Band, the Jefferson Township Community Chorus, the Jefferson Township Community Players, and the Milton First Aid Squad.