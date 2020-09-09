Fundraiser to support disabled veterans and bereaved families

Dingmans Ferry. Heart 2 Serve U will hold a fundraiser for disabled veterans and the families of fallen servicemen and -women from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Side Street Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, Dingmans Ferry. The event will include food, non-alcoholic beverages, a dessert table, and a DJ from Core Entertainment, along with door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and tricky tray. Admission is $25 per person. Masks and other Covid safety practices will be required. For more information or to RSVP, call 570-828-4677.