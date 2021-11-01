Free Christmas concert, ‘Holidays with Hanover,’ set for Dec. 12

In the spirit of the holiday season, the celebrated Hanover Wind Symphony will present a free Christmas concert, called “Holidays with Hanover,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, in Whippany.

The symphony is an extension of the great American tradition of adult music performance. One of only a handful of outstanding community-based adult wind bands in New Jersey, the Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites.

The large orchestra, made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, embraces as its mission bringing “music to people and people to music.”

For more than three decades, the Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences. HWS members share a love for music as well as a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They also help mentor the next generation of wind musicians.

For more information visit hanoverwinds.org.