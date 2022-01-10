Enrollment now open for Rutgers Gardening Education Series

Gardening. The Rutgers Gardening Education Series that begins on Feb. 9 is open for enrollment.

This program delves into the science of gardening through 16 virtual sessions delivered by content experts, along with additional content and resources. All live presentations will be recorded for future viewing by registrants.

Topics include but are not limited to botany, soils, entomology, composting, vegetable gardening, small fruit, tree fruit, woody plants and trees, herbaceous plants, turf, plant pathology and pruning.

Online classroom instruction will run Wednesday evenings, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., from Feb. 9 through May 25. The program consists of 16 content expert lectures and five core prerecorded webinars, plus additional elective webinar content, resources, and class discussion sessions.

To register or request more information about this program, visit go.rutgers.edu/b404vns; or contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County Program coordinator Lisa Chiariello by phone at 973-948-3040 or email at lc675@njaes.rutgers.edu.

