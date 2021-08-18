Enjoy painting, poetry, and pizza at Blue Hills Farm

Narrowsburg, NY. All are invited to fun day of painting, poetry, and pizza at Blue Hills Farm in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Art lovers, beginners, and experienced artists are welcome to attend the event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. Hang out with Sullivan County Poet Laureate Lisa Caloro, and use the Japanese Garden, luxury glamping site, fern forest, or open fields as inspiration for your poetry or artwork. Or, if you’re more inspired by architecture, there are several unique out-buildings on-site. Pizza will be served at noon. The event is free and coordinated by Claudine Luchsinger with co-sponsorship by the Western Sullivan Library and the Barryville Area Arts Association, based at the Artists’ Market Community Center in Shohola. This is a free event, but space is limited. To register visit tinyurl.com/23ymj4p8. Pictured is a trail Blue Hills Farm. (Photo provided)