Egg My Yard fundraiser to benefit high school musical

Newton. The Kittatinny Players Booster Club is holding an Egg My Yard fundraiser. On April 3, the night before Easter, their bunny helpers will scatter eggs in your yard. The cost is $25 for 25 eggs, $45 for 50 eggs, and $85 for 100 eggs. All proceeds will benefit the 2021 high school musical “Godspell: The Revival,” to be performed in May outdoors, amphitheater-style, on the Kittatinny High School campus in Newton. This fundraiser will serve the Kittatinny High School sending district towns. If you are interested in getting some eggs to your yard and helping out the Players, visit kittatinnyplayers.com for a printable order form. The order deadline is March 25.