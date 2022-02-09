DVAA celebrates nature — and the reopening of their galleries

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) is reopening its galleries with two exhibitions that draw inspiration from the natural resources of our neck of the woods.

“Breathe,” paintings by Tif Wolf, offer glimpses into how skies can provide a space for the self, whether in highly populated cities or more rural and remote areas like Sullivan County.

“For the Love of Wood,” a group show curated by Eric Baylin and Bo Stevens, is an exploration and celebration of wood and its many uses in art and functional objects.

An opening reception for both exhibitions will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the DVAA in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Advanced registration is required.

A series of special events will be held in Krause Recital Hall in conjunction with the shows, which will be on view through March 27.

‘Breathe’

Tif Wolf’s first solo exhibition showcases her abstract painting.

“Creating art is meditative for me,” she said. “I start most of my pieces by applying dark colors in huge swathes until the canvas has a chaotic feeling to it. Then I work to clear the space, applying paler shades over the canvas to reveal a presence of calm. It’s a process that mirrors ‘decluttering’ the mind while also seeking an unbalanced balance.”

Based in Narrowsburg, N.Y., Wolf is a self-taught artist who comes from three generations of multi-media artists. She uses only tools such as palette knives and scrapers, no brushes.

“Although I am an abstract painter, some say my work looks like it draws on nature, such as an aerial, topographical view of a layered landscape with icy rivers and lakes, or it reminds them of the essence of clouds.” she said.

● Winter walk: On Saturday, Feb. 19, DVAA will host a guided walk through the winter landscape with Laura Chávez Silverman, founding naturalist of The Outside Institute, in conjunction with Wolf’s exhibition. The two-hour event will commence at 9 a.m. outside the DVAA and conclude with an artist talk and reception featuring warm wild-foraged beverages. The event is free but space is limited and advanced registration is required. Visit delawarevalleyartsalliance.org for more information.

‘For the Love of Wood’

Immerse yourself in the dazzling of wood as you learn about the many ways it provides inspiration and substance for area artists and craftspeople.

This survey exhibition, curated by Sullivan County Poet Laureate and sculptor Eric Baylin and furniture maker Bo Stevens, celebrates wood’s inherent qualities of beauty and strength through an exhibition of sculpture, furniture, musical instruments, and functional objects

Photographic and video documentation shows local boat builders at work, an operating 19th-century sawmill, and a nearby centuries-old stand of hemlocks. Also included will be works by ceramicists, painters, and printmakers who use wood imagery in a variety of ways.

The ubiquitous everyday “sculpture” of firewood stacking will be represented through photographs from the surrounding area as well as an installation in the gallery. Interspersed among the physical works will be poetry and essays related to wood and several video monitors playing interviews about wood-related topics.

● “2x2x4”: Renowned performer and founder of PS122, Charles Dennis will perform with live musical accompaniment by Sal Cataldi on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2-3 p.m. This event will precede the opening reception for both exhibitions.

● “Words and Sounds of Wood”: Curated by Eric Baylin and featuring readings and musical performances by Rachel Baum, Pete Comstock, Mary Greene, Dan Brinkerhoff, Theresa Perez, and others on Saturday, Feb. 26, starting at 2 p.m.

About the DVAA

