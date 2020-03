Dance Expression dance arts of Hamburg/Hardyston performed for the DanceXplosion & Talent Competition in Sparta, The dancers received Xcalibur awards (Highest Score for Level/Age Division), Overall High Score Awards, Entertainment Awards, Choreography and Special Performance Awards, Xtreme Platinum and Platinum Awards.

ADVANCED - XTREME

Studio Excellence Award for MODERN to Dance Expression dance arts

LIGHT MOVING – TEEN LG GROUP MODERN – “Exceptional Modern Dance Recognition” Special Award

THE OTHER SIDE – SENIOR XTREME DUET/TRIO – Meghan Mihalik of Lafayette and Alyssa Cohan of Hardyston, Xtreme Platinum and 1st OVERALL HIGH SCORE for Advanced Sr. Duet/Trios

The PROMISE – TEEN XTREME MODERN SOLO – Sarah Philback of Hardyston , Xtreme Platinum and “Beautiful Flow” Special Award

ANCHOR – TEEN XTREME LYRICAL SOLO – Leah Reinstein of Augusta, Xtreme Platinum and “Beautiful Mover” Special Award

INTERMEDIATE – XCELLERATED

A CHORUS LINE - XCALIBUR AWARD 13+ - Overall Highest Score for Xcellerated Group/Line/Production 13 yrs and over – Plus “Entertainment Award”

FIELDS OF GOLD – Sm Grp JUNIOR LYRICAL – PLATINUM AWARD, OVERALL HIGH SCORE for JUNIOR Xcellerated Small Grps and “CHOREOGRAPHY” AWARD for all Xcellerated Groups 12 and under

BIG FINISH – Junior Xcellerated Duet/Trio – Erin King and Julia Paton of Vernon, Platinum Award and 1st OVERALL HIGH SCORE for Junior Xcellerated Duet/Trios and “Spectacular Performance” Special Award

MORNING – Teen Xcellerated Ballet Solo – Kaela Brunner of Wantage, Platinum Award, 2nd OVERALL and “Beautiful Execution” Special Award

YOU DON’T OWN ME – Teen Xcellerated Contemporay Solo – Olivia Owens of Hamburg, Platinum Award, 3rd OVERALL and “Powerful Performance” Special Award

PRIMARY – RISING STAR

C’Mon EVERYBODY – Teen Rising Star Tap Line – Platinum Award, 1st OVERALL High Score for Teen Rising Star Lines and EXCALIBUR Award for all 13 and Over Rising Star Groups/Lines

MAMBO ITALIANO – 1ST OVERALL High Score PETITE Large Group – RISING STAR

PARTY LIKE THIS - Junior Rising Star LINE – Platinum Award, 1ST Overall High Score Rising Star Junior Lines and runner up for Rising Star Xcalibur Award

PARTY TRAIN – Junior Rising Star Small Group Hip Hop - Xtreme Gold Award and “ENTERTAINMENT” Award – for all Rising Star Groups 12 and Under

SWING WITH ME – Junior Rising Star Large Group – Xtreme Gold Award and “SENSATIONAL STAGING” Special Award