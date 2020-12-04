Crafts sale on Saturday at the Farmers Market Building

Augusta. There will be a crafts sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Farmers Market building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, N.J. There is no admission fee. Masks and social distancing rules will be in effect. The building will be full with local crafters and artisans offering their wares, including repurposed linens and household items, local honey, jewelry, wreaths, outdoor wear, art and photography, wooden ornaments, garden art, new mittens from old sweaters, and the Roosters Day at the Fair book. Raffle tickets for Carol Decker’s original artwork of Winding Brook Farm will also be available.