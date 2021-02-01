Cornerstone Playhouse to present ‘All You Need is Love’

The Cornerstone Playhouse will present “All You Need is Love,” a cabaret featuring Broadway love songs, classic to contemporary.

A cast of talented performers from throughout Sussex County and New Jersey will present a live limited engagement. Tickets will be available for in-person and streaming audiences.

Seating is limited to 25 per live show, which will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. Cornerstone Playhouse is following all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for sanitizing and social distancing.

The performance will be streamed from Feb. 18 through 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances may be purchased at onthestage.com/show/cornerstone-playhouse/all-you-need-is-love-81422/tickets, at Cornerstone’s Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/326153992056044, or at Cornerstone’s website mycptix.com.

Tickets for all shows are $20. Livestream performances include a special $40 family price if you want to gather everyone at your house around the monitor to enjoy the show.

Cornerstone Playhouse is located at 74 Main Street in Sussex Borough. For more information call 973 702-0687 or email boxoffice@mycptix.com.