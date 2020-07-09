x
Cornerstone Playhouse seeking help

09 Jul 2020
Cornerstone Playhouse, in its 44th year of providing live entertainment has started a GoFundme campaign in an attempt to keep the theatre open.

The facility hasn’t exhibited a performance since “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” in December.

All of the Cornerstone’s income is from ticket sales, donations and small grants. And with no income, except for a re-grant from the Sussex county Arts and Heritage Council, bills have been piling up wiht no idea when the state will allow productions again.

Electricity, gas, water/sewer, internet, phone, state certificates, inspections, building maintenance and copier lease are all overdue.

The playhouse only has 100 seats and it volunteers said itt will be difficult to stay open with a reduced capacity

GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/3jygf6-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-v5 Donations can also be sent directly to; Cornerstone Playhouse, P.O. Box 68, Sussex, NJ 07461. Thank you.