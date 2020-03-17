x
Changing times call for changing menus

Business. Mohawk House owner Steve Scro is always up for a challenge and always ready to pitch in for the local community. In light of rapidly changing times, a few comfort food items along with curbside take out service will be the newest features at the Mohawk House.

17 Mar 2020 | 02:32
    Lake Mohawk owner Steve Scro is working on curbside take out from the Mohawk House. Phot is of a previous Stuff the Bus effort to help the local community. ( Mandy Coriston)

The rapidly developing situation amid a pandemic is temporarily changing the nature of food service at many local eateries and Steve Scro, who has longtime focused on service to the community, is stepping up to the challenge.

He'll be adding to the menu, adding comfort food in keeping with the times, and will be "embracing" the community and getting good, healthy food to the public.

"We're going to be taking this time to change the menu for comfort food that travels well," Scro said. "We will do delivery seven days per week. We're going to go back to the basics, to be innovative, and an asset in the community."

For more information visit mohawkhouse.com, or to place an order, call 973-729-6464. Mohawk House is located at 1 Mohawk Avenue in Sparta.