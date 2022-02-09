Celebrate Winterfest at Koinoina with family and friends

Camp Koinoina invites the community to celebrate the joys of winter at its 1,200-acre winter wonderland across the Delaware River in Sullivan County, N.Y.

Winterfest will take place from Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20, through Friday afternoon, Feb. 25, at Koinoina in Highland Lake, N.Y.

Come with your family and friends for the entire week, or just to spend a day. Activities will include hikes in the snow, tubing, ice fishing, outdoor arts and evening bonfires, to name a few.

As added adventure, you may wish to visit a nearby ski run or waterpark. Morning and evening devotions will complement the daily schedule. Covid protocols will be adopted as needed.

The weekly cost for Winterfest for a family of four is $1,000 all-inclusive, including lodging and meals. The rate to come for a day is $25 per person and includes lunch. Scholarships are available for families upon request.

Koinoina is a Lutheran Camp and Conference Center in the wilderness with a private mile-long lake. The Conference Center has 20 hotel-style rooms, a full kitchen, a great room with fireplace and several small meeting areas. There are several year-round cabins for families or small groups, as well as primitive campgrounds with tent and trailer sites. Other facilities add to the rich outdoor experiences of this pristine environment.

Everyone is welcome at Koinoina, the Greek word for “community.”

For more information or to register, email register@koinoniany.org or call 845-456-021.