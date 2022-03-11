Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with these local events

Watch Vernon Township High School’s ‘Cinderella’

Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Vernon Township High School is thrilled to bring their students back to the stage for a live audience for their spring musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Cinderella will be presented on Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (with a Royal Court Meet & Greet afterwards) and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Address: Vernon Township High School, 1832 County Rd 565, Glenwood, N.J.

Snap along to Sussex Tech’s presentation of ‘The Addams Family’ Friday, Saturday, Sunday

They’re spooky and they’re kooky! Come out to watch “The Addams Family School Edition, A New Musical,” at Sussex County Technical School. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

Address: Sussex County Technical School, 10 North Church Road Sparta, NJ 07871

Take a trip through musical history with The New Sussex Symphony

Sunday, 3 - 4 p.m.

The New Sussex Symphony will present a one-hour, family-friendly concert covering everything from Beethoven to “Star Wars,” on Saturday. The concert is free to children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $15, while seniors and older students are $10. Tickets are available at the door.

Address: Sparta High School 70 Mountain Rd. Sparta, N.J. 07871

Cheer on the 45th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Get ready for bagpipes, Irish step dancers, and more at the 45th Annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade in Greenwood Lake.

Address: Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Enjoy traditional Irish fare at Camp Hope

Thursday, 12 - 2 p.m.

May the road rise up to meet you at Camp Hope’s St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, complete with traditional Irish fare.

Address: Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J. 07480

