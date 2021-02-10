Celebrate Black History Month with playlist of local artists

The Barryville Area Arts Association says, “We can celebrate Black History Month even if we’re snowed in!”

The arts group, whose home base is the Artists’ Market Community Center in Shohola, usually celebrates Black History Month with exhibits, performances, and receptions. This year they’re sharing a playlist of nine “Celebrations of Black History” with local artists and musicians at bit.ly/371MTI2.

The list includes videos on the history of Black artists in America, from the days of slavery to modern times. There are also presentations by contemporary Black artists, authentic Haitian folk music, and much more.

The Barryville Area Arts Association says, “You’ll see great art, hear great songs, and learn”:

● About the artist whose piece won the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exhibition Award, and then was asked to give the award back when the judges discovered he was a Black man

● The meaning of “God’s Trombone”

● The unique way each Black artist communicates the challenges of living at their point in history.