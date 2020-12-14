Business leaders talk about their favorite safe winter activities

As New Jersey heads into a tough winter, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) wants all potential tourists to know about the natural beauty, family activities, and just plain respite from Covid they’ll find in Sussex County — which is looking for its own relief, regarding its economy.

“We are continuing to face major battles with the pandemic, with hospitalizations and infections at all-time highs,” said Gottheimer on a Dec. 4 Zoom call with members of the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and small business leaders.

Nearly a third of New Jersey’s small businesses that were open at the beginning of 2020 have now closed, he said.

Gottheimer (NJ-5) joined local leaders to highlight safe and socially distant winter family activities and tourism in Sussex and Warren counties during the pandemic. Joe Hession, CEO of Mountain Creek Resorts, and Chris Mulvihill, CMO of Crystal Springs Resort, were among those who talked the during a Zoom call about popular winter activities that are both safe and available locally. To hear their recommendations, visit bit.ly/3oRxoJg.