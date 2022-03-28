Beemerville Church food drive is no joke

The Beemerville Presbyterian Church will host a food drive on April 1, April Fool’s Day, because hunger is no joke. Non-perishable food and personal care items will be collected on the old stone wall in front of the Beemerville Church, 226 Route 519 in Beemerville from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

These items will be distributed to Sussex Help Center, the Church of the Good Shepard and the Sussex Elks.

This is a drive by event – no need to get out of the car, just pull up and members of the congregation will assist. For more information, or to schedule a different time to drop off donations, please call Beemerville Church at 973-875-6760.