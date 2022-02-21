Artists from Wallkill Valley, High Point take top awards at Peters Valley student exhibition

Seventy guests attended the Feb. 5 opening reception to see the incredible works created for the Peters Valley School of Craft’s 12th annual High School Student Exhibition

The winners were announced with Best in Show awarded to Anthony Lubrano, 17, from Wallkill Valley Regional High School. Anthony’s piece, “Concentric” — a coil construction ceramic vase loaded with circular imagery — earned the full tuition Huber-Weyer Scholarship included with the award.

Madelyn McCurdy of High Point Regional High School placed second for “Eden,” a delicately painted scrabble tile necklace.

Brianna Dunn, also from High Point, won third place for “Deucalion and The Flood,” a striking hand-crafted ceramic bust.

Clara Chen from Watchung Hills Regional High School won an honorable mention for her sculpture “Trypophobia.”

Elysha Magat from Roxbury High School won an honorable mention for the mixed media painting “Blue Dove.”

The focus on showcasing the student’s work in a professional setting makes the Peters Valley’s exhibition unique among the many shows these schools participate in.

Two- and three-dimensional artwork by students from these participating schools includes ceramics, drawing, painting, jewelry, sculpture, photography, and other mixed media. The exhibition is on view through Feb. 27 and features work from Newton High School, Wallkill High School, Fort Lee High School, Watchung Hills Regional High School, High Point Regional High School, Delaware Valley High School, and Roxbury High School.

The Sally D. Francisco Gallery is located on the second floor of the gallery, Peters Valley School of Craft, 19 Kuhn Road, Layton, N.J. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.