‘Art in Sixes’ Exhibition to open at Delaware Valley Arts Alliance

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance will host the 16th annual “Art in Sixes” small works exhibition from Nov. 21 to Dec. 23 at 37 Main Street, Narrowsburg, N.Y., in what has become one of the ultimate small works group exhibitions in the region.

This exhibit features hundreds of small-scale artworks by more than 175 local and regional artists.

“Art in Sixes” offers something for everyone in a size that fits anywhere, whether you’re an art connoisseur, a browser, a collector, or someone in need of that perfect gift. Exhibitors are both new and established artists from the region and beyond (no reproductions are accepted). The work ranges from painting, photography, sculpture and intimate drawings. Every piece is six inches or less in any direction. Prices generally range from $60 to $600.

The exhibition also features a silent auction from one selected artist with proceeds from the sale to benefit DVAA. This year’s artist is Samuelle Green of Honesdale. The piece will be on display at DVAA’s welcome desk throughout the exhibit. Bidding begins on Saturday, Nov. 21, and continues through the end of the exhibition.

New this year, because of Covid, the exhibition will be extended into the Loft Gallery space allowing for social distancing. Attendance to the exhibition on the opening weekend , Nov. 21-22, will be by advance registration at delawarevalleyartsalliance.org. In lieu of an opening reception, opening weekend visitor slots will be initially reserved for participating artists and DVAA members at the sponsor level and higher. Unreserved slots will be made available to the public. Viewers are welcome with masks, social distancing, and occupancy restrictions.

The activities of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance are made possible in part by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. For more information call 845-252-7576