American Readers Theatre invites you to sing carols

A free public event that is sure to lift your spirits, (and who doesn’t need that right now?) will take place the weekend after Thanksgiving in Milford.

Join the singers with American Readers Theatre for an hour of caroling outside the Community House on Broad Street in Milford at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“We will be handing out lyric sheets so everyone will have the words,” said music director Sandy Stalter. ART Director Jeffrey Stocker added, “All the singers will be wearing masks, and we ask the public to wear masks and social distance. It won’t diminish the joy we will get from singing these Christmas songs together.”

The rain date is Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.

Looking ahead, ART’s Christmas show, “An Old Fashioned Christmas” will be a ticketed online event in collaboration with The Presby Players. Save the dates: Dec. 18, 19, and 20. Details will follow.