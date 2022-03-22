A night of fun and music to raise money for people with developmental disabilities

The Roger Cohen Trio featuring Carter Calvert will entertain at this year’s SCARC Foundation Honors Event, to be held March 30 at Perona Farms in Andover. They will take the stage alongside the emcee, WSUS Afternoon Drive DJ Steve Allan.

The fun-filled event, which includes a silent auction and reception, will honor The Cable family and Baron Financial Group. Marilyn Olsen will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

All the proceeds raised by this event will support SCARC Inc. and SCARC Guardianship Services Inc., whose mission is to support the needs of those with developmental disabilities. They serve more than 750 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. SCARC is the largest comprehensive organization in Sussex County meeting the needs of this special population.

Carter Calvert is best known for originating her role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “It Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues” alongside Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter. She is featured on the cast recording and starred in the show’s national tour.

Other tours include the title role in Always Patsy Cline opposite Sally Struthers, and the featured role of Grizabella in the Broadway national touring company of Cats. She’s received accolades for her off-Broadway work in Forbidden Broadway: Comes Out Swinging and The Thing About Men. She has opened for iconic performers including Liza Minnelli, Marilyn McCoo, Chubby Checker and The Temptations. Her television credits include “The David Letterman Show,” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” and “The Today Show.” She is an accomplished actress, as well as a popular voice-over artist.

As a recording artist, Carter Calvert and the Roger Cohen Trio debuted at number 13 on the CMJ jazz charts (beating out Paul McCartney!). Her latest CD, It’s A Man’s World, debuted in the top 10 to rave reviews.

For more information about SCARC Foundation Honors, contact Chris Hemmer, at SCARC’s Augusta administrative headquarters at 973-383-7442 ext. 260 or chemmer@scarc.org.