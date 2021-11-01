461 Clapton Boulevard to perform at Cornerstone fundraiser

461 Clapton Boulevard, northwest New Jersey’s leading Eric Clapton tribute band, returns to Cornerstone Playhouse on Nov. 13.

This will be a benefit concert, with all proceeds going to the Cornerstone Playhouse.

Comprised of six accomplished and longtime veterans of the New Jersey music scene, 461 Clapton Boulevard performs faithful renditions of Clapton’s music, including material from The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek & The Dominos and his 40-plus-year solo career, both electric and acoustic.

The members of 461 Clapton Boulevard are Bob Coffey, guitar, and vocals; Dave Battelene, guitar and vocals; Pam Lynn, guitar and vocals; Brian Cady, keys; Wes Powers, bass, and Bob Cianci, drums, percussion and vocals.

Cornerstone Playhouse is a non-profit dedicated to presenting the Arts in the Greater Sussex County Area. Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered through the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.